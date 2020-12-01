Sarah Nash Zimmer Sarah Nash Zimmer lost the second battle she waged against cancer on November 24, 2020. Our much beloved wife, mother, and grandmother is now home with the Lord. Her genuine love and kindness touched so many lives, she will be missed immensely. Sarah was born in Bozeman on September 2, 1944 the second child of Don and Helen Nash. She was proud of her Bozeman heritage and grandkids that made the 5th generation of her family to settle in Bozeman. She attended Holy Rosary Elementary and High School. She continued school at Montana State University in Bozeman earning a Bachelor's Degree in English and Education. She went on to earn her Law Degree from the University of Wyoming. Growing up in Bozeman, one of her great joys was going to the farm with her dad. She was an avid horsewoman. Her riding included trail rides, camping, and being a member of "The Rough Riders", which was an all-woman precision equestrian group. She was extremely intelligent and a gifted student who enjoyed participating in oratory competition and debate. Sarah married Lew Zimmer in Bozeman on December 27, 1965. Sarah, having already graduated MSU, worked at First Security Bank while Lew finished his studies. In June of 1966, they moved to Augusta to live and work on Lew's family ranch. Sarah enjoyed teaching English in Augusta. Lew joined Farm Bureau Insurance to help make ends meet on the ranch. In April 1970 they moved to Laramie where Lew could continue his work with the insurance company. Here, she seized the opportunity to pursue her Law Degree at UW. She did this as a part time student while managing to be a wonderful mother to her three young children. Carol arrived in 1967, Gary in 1969, and Brian in 1973. After the birth of her youngest, she took a modest one semester delay in law studies. She then completed her degree and opened her private practice in 1978. In 1983, the family moved back to Bozeman. Sarah was proud to join the family law firm, Nash, Guenther, and Zimmer, where she worked alongside her father and brother. She enjoyed a very successful career. She specialized in tax planning, probate, and real estate transactions. She was well respected professionally and was loved by her clients. Sarah was a member of Holy Rosary Church. She was a member of the Montana State Bar Association and was a founding member of the Bozeman Estate Planning Council. She served as Chair of the Board for the Museum of the Rockies, and also held a seat on the board of the Helen Knight Foundation. She was a past President of Kiwanis. She lived a life of great adventures, making three raft trips down the Grand Canyon, along with many other whitewater and wilderness adventures. She and Lew enjoyed countless travels abroad with numerous friends. Sarah taught all three of her kids to ski at Steamboat and continued to enjoy skiing Bridger Bowl once back in Bozeman. Simple pleasures of hiking, golf, walking the dog, playing cards and games were also favorites. She was an excellent chef and loved to entertain family and friends. Sarah was an incredible mother; her loving nature earned her the nickname "Mamacita". Her kindness and warmth endeared her to many nieces, nephews, and friends who all considered her "Mom". She will be remembered for her ability to make friends and blood relatives alike feel like family. Sarah is survived by her husband Lew, children Carol, Gary (Cathy), and Brian. Granddaughters Madde and Sadie Gnauck, and grandson Ambrose (Brozie) Zimmer all of Bozeman, brother Mike Nash (Bev) and sister Nancy as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials can be directed to a random act of kindness, The Bozeman Health Foundation Cancer Center, or a charity of your choice. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10AM Thursday, December 3rd, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with live streaming also available at www.holyrosarybozeman.org. A Celebration of Life for Sarah will be held this summer. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.