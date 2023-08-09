Lorraine M.Zentner
Lorraine M. Zentner Lorraine M. Zentner, 91, of Bozeman, MT, passed away August 1, 2023. Graveside services will be held in Richardton, ND. For more details, visit www.dokkennelson.com.


