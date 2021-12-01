Carol Zeier
Carol Zeier Carol Zeier, 81, passed away November 18, 2021 in Dillon, Montana. She was born June 26, 1940 in Bozeman, Montana to Otto and Hazel Zeier. Carol grew up in Bozeman, graduating from Bozeman High School and Montana State University. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her sister, Mary Hodges; brothers, John Zeier and Karl Zeier; and four nieces, two nephews, and their children. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 3 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

