Zeier, Carol Dec 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carol Zeier Carol Zeier, 81, passed away November 18, 2021 in Dillon, Montana. She was born June 26, 1940 in Bozeman, Montana to Otto and Hazel Zeier. Carol grew up in Bozeman, graduating from Bozeman High School and Montana State University. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her sister, Mary Hodges; brothers, John Zeier and Karl Zeier; and four nieces, two nephews, and their children. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 3 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carol Zeier Carol Zeier University Dokken-nelson Funeral Service Memorial Service Bozeman Mary Hodges John Zeier Donation Recommended for you