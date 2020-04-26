George Zavalney passed April 4,2020. George was born in Glasgow, Mt on Dec. 4, 1942. He was raised with his 2 brothers by his mom, Christina and step-dad John Whittle. He graduated from Glasgow High in 1961. George married Peggy July 19, 1963. Together they raised 3 wonderful children. He worked as a carpenter for many years before becoming a superintendent on many jobs throughout Mt. He lived in Bozeman for many years before moving to Kalispell where he had lived for the last 16 yrs. He was proceeded in death by his mother and step-father, Christina and John Whittle; father, John Zavalney; brother, Harold Zavalney; and daughter, Kimberely Zavalney. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Zavalney; son, Kelly Zavalney; daughter Keila and Pat Johnson; grandson, Caleb Hartry; step grandsons, Jeremy and Kyle Johnson; brother, John Zavalney; niece and nephews. George will be truly missed. Especially his humor and the stories of his swindling at garage sales. Celebration of his life will be at a later date. George Zavalney Zavalney
