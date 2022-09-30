Joyce Magdalen Zacher Joyce Magdalen (Brandner) Zacher, 75, of Manhattan, MT, passed away following an ATV accident on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Billings St Vincent Hospital. A Rosary & Vigil will be held at 4:00pm on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service in Bozeman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman, with Fr Leo Proxell officiating. Reception to follow. Interment of ashes will be in the Manhattan Meadow View Cemetery after the reception. Joyce was born on October 5, 1946, in Bismarck, ND, daughter to parents Clarence Herbert Brandner and Mary (Werlinger) Brandner. She is the oldest of 15 children. She was raised in Herreid, SD, and graduated from Herreid High School in 1964. Joyce worked at the bowling alley for her uncle, waitressed at the local restaurant and learned her love of banking at Campbell County Bank while in Herreid. On August 28, 1965, Joyce married the love of her life, Edmund L Zacher, in Herreid. They moved to Denver where she worked at First National Bank. In 1973 they moved to Montana where she worked at H&R Block in Bozeman and then Manhattan State Bank (Manhattan Bank) where she worked for 33 years before retiring. For the last decade Joyce and Ed spent the cold months of Montana as Winter Texans in South Padre Island. Joyce, affectionately known as Nonnie to her grandchildren, could always be found planning one adventure after another with family and friends. She had a love for water and was often found kayaking with a dog on her lap, canoeing, and boating on rivers and lakes. Another big love was going to Yellowstone National Park, and she loved her adventures with her grandkids and following their sporting activities. When she wasn't being the adventure grandparent, she enjoyed sewing and could be found volunteering at Manhattan Board of Adjustments, Gallatin County Trail Committee, Manhattan Rotary, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, Headwaters Area Food Bank, and volunteering with Seniors for their Taxes. Joyce is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ed, and their children, Theresa (Gregory) Ellison, Box Elder; Tina Zacher, Anchorage, AK; Steve (Sara Maccagnano) Zacher, Churchill. She is also survived by six grandchildren. She is further survived by siblings, David (Cindy) Brandner, Simon (Nila) Brandner, Patrick (Jackie) Brandner, Dan Brandner, Julie Stuhr, Ruby (Rock) Larson, Clarence (Bud) Brandner Jr, Mark (Michelle) Brandner, Bob (Suzy) Brandner. Brothers and sisters-in-law, James & Betty Mae Zacher, Mary Jane Salwey, Kathleen "Kathy" Schmidt, and Beverly "Bev" and Les Bauers. She was preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father-in-law, her siblings Sylvia Brandner, Willie Brandner, Peggy Simmons, Sandi Jahner, and Dale Brandner. Donations can be made via check to Manhattan Rotary Trail Project. Mail check to Manhattan Bank, PO Box 690, Manhattan, MT 59741. Write in memory of Joyce Zacher in the check memo or an attached note. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.