Val and Carolyn York Friends and relatives of Val and Carolyn York are respectfully invited to attend their funeral service at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV on August 20, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. The funeral service will be followed by a short interment service at the Churchill County Cemetery in Fallon, NV at 12:00 P.M. Immediately following the interment, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the home of Tammy and Paul Slaton, 98 Tolas Place in Fallon. For more details, visit www.dokkennelson.com