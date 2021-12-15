Yonker, Creg Warren Dec 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Creg Warren Yonker Creg Yonker, 65, of Bozeman, passed away December 2, 2021. Creg's family, friends, and contractors who knew and loved Creg are all encouraged to come together to honor the man, remember him, and share their experiences with Creg. Creg's sister, Tami, and brother, Kent, are looking forward to sharing and hearing Creg stories. A Celebration of Creg's Life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, December 18th, at the Holiday Inn, 5 Baxter Lane, Bozeman, MT. (Please Note: there will not be a Viewing or Memorial Service held at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service.) Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you