Anne Lungren Wunsch was born on February 1, 1938, in Denver, CO. Henry Allen Wunsch was born January 1, 1937, in La Junta, CO. Anne passed away on February 21, 2022, and within weeks of losing his beloved wife of 60 years, Henry joined her in Heaven on March 9, 2022. Both died peacefully, surrounded by family, in their home in Santa Barbara, CA. Anne was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She had an adventurous, beautiful spirit and was the definition of grace under fire. From taming Class V rapids in Chile to hiking the Inca Trail, from barbecuing for the whole elementary school to outfitting entire bridal parties, she managed to do so in an inconspicuous way, always putting the needs of others first. Henry was active duty in the U.S Army National Guard immediately following college, then began his career in systems engineering with AC Spark Plug (eventually Delco Systems Operations) on the Titan Missile Program. He was a leader and excelled in his field but even more so as a family man. He had a quiet inner strength that shined through his character and his work ethic, and he was so proud of his wife, children and grandchildren. Together they shared a love of travel and adventure, from camping in national forests to visiting various corners of the world and experiencing different cultures. In retirement, they spent time with family in California and Montana whenever possible. One of their many highlights was spending their 40th, 50th, and 60th wedding anniversaries surrounded by family near Bozeman, MT. Anne and Henry are survived by their children Stephanie Linn (James Linn) of Santa Clarita, CA, Andy Wunsch (Shelly Wunsch) and Stacie Wunsch of Bozeman, MT; their grandchildren Katherine Linn, John Linn, Lucia Wunsch and Ruby Wunsch; and Anne's brother Eddy Lungren. Services will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara, CA, on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please direct support to VNA Health, formerly known as Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (vna.health) or Bozeman-based Thrive (allthrive.org) - two organizations that were very important to them. Anne and Henry Wunsch Wunsch
