James, "Jim" Henry Wruck, born December 15, 1958, to Henry, "Hank" and Darlene Wruck in Bozeman, Montana, passed away December 12, 2020, at his home in Harlowton, Montana. Jim was the second of four children and the only boy. Growing up, Jim enjoyed fishing, causing mischief, and playing basketball; he was even dubbed the nickname "Julius," after the great Julius Erving. He loved his all black Chuck Taylors, floating the Bozeman Creek, and exploring. Jim Graduated from Bozeman High in 1977. After high school, Jim started his lifelong journey in the world of construction. There almost isn't a commercial block in Bozeman where Jim didn't help build. Working for the Laborer's Union caused him to travel all over the state for work. He found himself in Libby in the Spring of 1983, during which he found the love of his life, Colleen Jeanette Brickey. It didn't take long for Jim and Colleen to fall in love. Shortly thereafter, Colleen and her three children, Ryan, Dustin, and Vanessa, moved to Bozeman with Jim. They were married December 24, 1985. Jim and Colleen were blessed with three more girls: Jenee', Cayla, and Maree. After working for the Laborer's Union for many years, Jim went off on his own and started his own masonry company. Jim, Colleen, and the three youngest girls moved to Harlowton in the Summer of 1997. Jim owned and operated Montana's largest moss rock supplier up until returning to Gallatin Valley in 2010. He continued working for his dear friend Dan Hanson up until Dan passed away. Shortly afterwards, Jim retired. He spent his years of retirement driving around rock hounding with Colleen, spending time with his grandchildren, and taking trips to Green Bay to watch the Packers. Jim was a man of many words and even more ideas. He was constantly writing thoughts, ideas, and stories on any sort of paper he could get his hands on. Jim was a romantic and a philosopher at heart. Jim enjoyed listening to live music and taking loved one's to concerts to dance. Jim loved to read and share knowledge, with just about anyone who would talk with him. The only thing he loved more than conversation, was his kids and grandkids. He told everyone he met, how proud he was of his kids and grandkids. He would never take credit for how they turned out but was sure proud of all of them. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Darlene Wruck, and his younger sister, Joy Tucker. He is survived by two sisters, Joni Hagler and Jan Wruck. His wife, Colleen Wruck. His six children, Ryan (Crystal) Richards, Dustin (Tammi) Richards, Vanessa (Rob) Rauser, Jenee' (Casey) Paluso, Cayla (Jeramiah) Rueb, and Maree (Brendan) Wruck. His twenty grandkids: Colter, Cameron, Dylan, Ethan, Alyssa, Briella, Fletcher, Kale, Madison, Ashley, Gabriella, Willow, Scarlet, Lincoln, Izabell, Cooper, Sophie, Seeley, Jaycee, and Archer. Two funeral services will be held in the memory of Jim: the first will be held in Harlowton on January 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Oasis; the second will be February 6, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the old Marks and Hanson shop. Both family and friends are welcome at either service. Please send Memorial's in his name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. If you have any questions, contact Maree at 406-209-1342. "Life's an oyster, either you can get eaten, or make pearls out of it." - Jim Wruck James “Jim” Wruck Henry Wruck
