Lenore Sharon Wortman passed away October 26, 2022 after a short hospice stay. She was born November 22, 1936 in Livingston, Montana, the oldest child of Leonard and Clara Brockel. As a young child Sharon lived in various towns in eastern Montana following he father's job a heavy equipment operator. The family eventually settled in Forsyth, Montana where she attended school. She graduated from Forsyth High school in 1955. After high school Sharon briefly attended the University of Montana and fell in love with the town of Missoula. She then moved to Billings where she met her husband Dwain Wortman. They were married in Billings April 5, 1959, and moved to Dwain's hometown of Bozeman. Sharon held various jobs and was involved in many of her children's activities and clubs. Her interests included gardening, cross-country skiing, crocheting, knitting and birdwatching. After Dwain's death Sharon fulfilled her long wish of moving to Missoula. She was an avid Grizzly fan and cheered the team every chance she got. Sharon was preceded in death by husband Dwain, parents, brother Curt, and granddaughter Katie. She is survived by children Yvonne (Don) Christenson, Polson, Bryan, Missoula, and Mike (Misty), Kalispell, grandchildren Robyn, Sarah, Dominic, Jackson, and Hunter, sisters Arlene and Terri, sister-in-law Roz Wortman and numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Her funeral will be held November 8, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church, Missoula. Internment will be in Bozeman at a later date. Sharon Wortman Wortman
