Don C Woods Don C. Woods, 78, of Jay, FL, formerly of Bozeman, MT, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Don was a native of Lenoir, NC. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a master upholsterer, operating his own upholstery business for over 40 years. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Fred Woods and Otelia Poovey Woods. Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Reid Woods, of Jay, FL, formerly of Bozeman, MT; a daughter, Leisa Woods Holland, and her husband, George, of Milton, FL; a daughter, Treisa Woods Pierce, and her husband, Ted, of Bozeman, MT; 4 grandchildren, Heather Holland Moynahan, Ashlee Pierce Chambers, Kody Pierce and Sierra Pierce; and 3 great grandchildren. A private Family Service will be held to celebrate the life of Don Woods. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at the Bozeman VA clinic, with special thanks to Dr. Lexi Gulbranson, Dr. Jaye Swoboda and Mary Alston, NP for the compassionate care he always received when he was seen there. Lewis Funeral Home, Milton, Florida, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net
