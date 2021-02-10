Daniel L. Woodland On January 25th, 2021, Daniel L. Woodland joined his Grandma Rosalind at her kitchen table. He loved to tell us how that is where he wanted to wake up after passing - it was his favorite place to be. Dan was born in August of 1952 to Louis Poro and Charles Woodland in Bozeman, MT. Later on in life, Marcia Martin became Dan's step-mom. At the age of 17, he joined the Army and served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971. After his return, Dan worked in various industries and briefly studied at MSU and Carroll College. The most memorable employments were as a logger, a store manager at Napa Auto Parts, and enjoying his love of the great outdoors while working with the forest service. Dan is survived by his children, Shawn Woodland and spouse Dawn Clifford, Gary Woodland, Charlie Woodland and wife Tracy, Whitney Woodland and husband Billy Cyr, and Chelsey Woodland; grandchildren and a great-grandchild (Madison, Kennedy, Jordan, Craig, Jaden, Cayden, Aaliyah, Randy, Jackson, Gary, and [great grandchild] Jameson); ex-wives Joyce Sprinkle and Deborah Barndt. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service www.dokkennelson.com
