Celia French Wood On August 12, 2022, a bright light and our family's North Star departed peacefully from this world. Celia (Babcock) French Wood was born August 8, 1929, on the Babcock family farm in Prattsburgh, NY, the nineth child of Florence and Walter Horace Babcock. Celia grew up in Prattsburgh and then attended Cornell University in the Home Economics program, graduating in 1951. She taught Home Ec near Buffalo, NY, then in Harlowton, MT. One of her most important college experiences was a trip with her church group to Bozeman, MT, in the summer of 1950, where she met her future husband, John (Jack) French. They kept up a correspondence and made cross-country trips to visit one another before marrying in 1955. They raised four children and enjoyed camping, visiting historical sites around Montana, traveling to visit friends and family in the East, and building their cabin near Hebgen Lake. Celia loved the "domestic arts" and, while raising the "kids," kept very busy with cooking, baking, sewing, home decorating, and all manner of needlework. After Jack's death (1983) she went to work at MSU in the food service, stationed mostly at Hannon Hall. She loved the work, the camaraderie and, no doubt, being a surrogate "mom" to the students. Around 1990, an acquaintance with a family friend in Prattsburgh was renewed, and Celia married Charles (Bill) Wood in 1992. They enjoyed travels together, especially their winters in Daytona Beach, FL, where Celia loved the flowers and Florida birds. Travel and adventure were always a joy for Celia and she cherished memories of a trip to Germany with Jack, to England, France and Italy with Rob and Carrie, to Alaska for a visit with her great-nephew Adam, and a float through the Grand Canyon with Bill. In her fifties, Celia found a passion for running and joined the Big Sky Wind Drinkers. She loved the organization and the many new friends she made there. In later years, she enjoyed the aerobics classes at the Bozeman Senior Center. Celia also nurtured a passion for quilting, and was often working on multiple quilts at a time. She enjoyed taking classes at Jane Quinn's Quilting in the Country, and several times participated in Jane's annual display of quilts on her beautiful property. Mom wanted to give quilts to everyone and for every occasion: kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews, all got quilts to commemorate graduations, goings off to college, weddings, new babies, or just because. Her output was truly prodigious and her generous spirit was inspiring. The granddaughter of a Presbyterian minister, Celia was a devoted life-long Presbyterian and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bozeman since her arrival here in 1955. In her younger years, she was involved in the churches' "circles," groups organized for fellowship, learning and service. In later years she served as a deacon, and truly enjoyed every opportunity to help others. Our Mom's life was most exemplified by kindness, compassion, love, joy, giving, and plenty of hard work. She seemed unable to say an unkind word, or ever to put her needs before those of others. We can barely remember her ever sitting down. Her indomitable and loving nature will continue to inspire all of us who were privileged to share her wonderful life. Celia was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Florence Babcock; her eight siblings, Horace, Waldo, Charles, Ruth, Lindsley, Robert, Willoughby, and Anna; her husband, John (Jack) French, and Charles (Bill) Wood; nieces, Debbie Pavelka and Bonnie Dorazio; daughter-in-law, Jaimie French; and nephew, Ed Babcock. She is survived by her children, Barbara French (Gary Parker), Brad French (Tamera Campbell), Rob (Ausra) French, and Carrie French (Jayne Maginot); grandchildren, Vladimir (Jasmin), Ali, Lisa (Keenen) and Jack; great-grandchildren, Talulah and Johannes; and too many nieces, nephews and special friends to mention, though all were dearly loved. If desired, donations in her name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Bozeman, the Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, or any charity of choice. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, August 26 at First Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com