Barbara Jean Wood

Barbara Jean (Cain) Wood went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2021, after a three-week battle with COVID. She was born in Bozeman, MT on March 18, 1952, to Clair and Mary (VanSpyk) Cain. She was the third of four children. She grew up in Bozeman and moved to Belgrade as an adult.

Barb married Leo Walter "Walt" Wood on August 31, 1980. They raised their children in Belgrade where she ran an in-home daycare for several years. She and Walt divorced after 28 years, at which point, she retired and moved to Three Forks.

Barb's biggest love was for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was known as Barb to her friends, Mom to her children, Grandma to her grandchildren, and Honey Barb to her great-grandchildren. Barb was extremely artistic and loved to share her art with family and friends in the form of painted rocks and homemade cards. She enjoyed baking and sharing cookies and decorating cakes for everyone's special occasions. She loved God and her church family at Church of Christ in Three Forks. She made it a point to keep in constant contact with those she cared for and always put her family first. She would go without to ensure her kids had everything they needed.

Barb is survived by her brother Richard Cain, sister Karen (LeRoy) Arneson, daughter Shawna Wood, daughter Shelly (Ryan) Bogle, son Reuben (Heather) Wood, son Robert (Corrie) Wood, grandchildren Shaylyn (David) Oster, Shelsey (Danny) Shute, Dakota Schott, Karissa (Zack) Borchert, Kylee Westervelt, Keaton Westervelt, Kaelor Bogle, Baili Wood, Bralon Wood, Bridger Wood, BreeLeigh Wood, Kierra Wood, Trayton Wood, Tylie Wood, Hallie Larsen, great-grandchildren Gavin, Carson, Kyson, Korbin, Ryder, Maddox, Kyler, Kaleb, Marceline, and Luna, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Barb is preceded in death by her father Clair Cain, mother Mary (VanSpyk) Cain, brother Ronald Cain, grandson Thane Morgan and nephew Joseph Arneson.

Barb's family and friends will mourn the loss of a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend. We will mourn the loss of her love and care and daily calls and texts, but will forever look up at the sky, to her forever canvas, and imagine that each sunrise and sunset has been painted by her for our enjoyment. That will be her daily message to each of us.

A Graveside Service will be held on the morning of January 8, 2022, at Sunset Hills Cemetery for the family. A Memorial Service will be held at 1PM on January 8, 2022, at Church of Christ in Three Forks, with a reception to follow.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.