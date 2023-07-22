Jennifer Ann (Eversman) Wollschlager passed away July 13, 2023, in Alexandria, Virginia following a complicated series of illnesses. Jennifer was born to Tom and Sharon Eversman on May 8, 1962, in Denver. After moving to Bozeman as a four-year old, Jennifer grew up in Bozeman, attended Bozeman public schools, and graduated from Bozeman Senior High in 1980. Jennifer attended both the University of Montana and Montana State University, from which she graduated in 1986. After college, Jennifer relocated to the Washington, DC area where she worked as a nanny and for the Woodward & Lothrop department store. In Alexandria, Virginia, Jennifer met her husband, Mark Wollschlager, and they made a home there for the rest of her life.
Jennifer thought of herself as a devoted hobbyist and homebody, pouring herself into sewing projects and babying a series of rescue Australian shepherds. Her Sewing League was a beloved source of enjoyment and inspiration. She and Mark enjoyed a lively calendar of seeing live music, attending Wolf Trap and Kennedy Center events, collecting art, and indulging in restaurants. They rarely skipped dessert. Most years, Jennifer and Mark found themselves back in Montana where they ritually drove the Beartooth Highway and visited Cooke City. Jennifer worked as a contract administrator in northern Virginia for over 20 years.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her father, Thomas, and is survived by her husband Mark, her mother Sharon Eversman, her brother Jay Eversman, and cousins in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Colorado. A memorial gathering will be held in Alexandria on July 29. Memorials can be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www2.jdrf.org. j Wollschlager Eversman Wollschlager
