Art Wolf 'walked on' from his home in Las Vegas, NV on February 14, 2021 after a brief illness. His family and many friends mourn his premature passing and the loss of a cherished husband, friend, colleague, and mentor. Art was born June 18, 1953 in New Rockford, ND and grew up with a perpetual fascination with the world and all the people who inhabit it. He was an anthropologist by training and a humanist in the classical sense. His social media posts often led to lengthy threads airing opinions and provoking lively discourse. Art earned a BA in Anthropology at the University of Nebraska and an MA in Anthropology and Museum Studies at the University of Arizona. After graduate school he joined the staff of the School of American Research (Santa Fe, NM) as the first Curator of the Indian Arts Research Center. Art moved on to become the Director of the Millicent Rogers Museum (Taos, NM) then to director positions at the Nevada State Museum and Historical Society (Las Vegas, NV), The High Desert Museum (Bend, OR), Museum of Northern Arizona (Flagstaff, AZ), and was the founding director of the National Atomic Testing Museum (Las Vegas, NV). Art was Director of the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman from 1992 to 1997. During his tenure he expanded education, research, and contract program efforts and was instrumental in the acquisition of adjoining land for the living history program and greenbelt. He maintained his contacts in Montana and in 2019 completed a project with the American Computer & Robotics Museum in Bozeman. At the time of his death he was working with Little Big Horn College on their strategic planning for the LBHC Cultural Center/Museum. In 2004 Art created WOLF Consulting based on his years of experience and service as a respected and trusted museum leader providing consulting services throughout the Western states and in Qatar and Kuwait. Art was dedicated to assisting museums and other cultural organizations in defining and achieving their missions and received high marks from his clients. He especially enjoyed his relationships with Native Americans and had recently joined the National Planning Council for the Sustaining and Advancing Indigenous Cultures project of the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums. Art received the Mountain-Plains Museum Association's highest honor, the Hugo G Rodeck Award for Excellence in Museums in 2012. He was named a Star Advocate by the American Alliance of Museums in 2019. During his more than 40-year career, Art was a member of many national, regional, and local museum associations and served on the AAM Accreditation Commission where he participated in the review of nearly 850 institutions. His national and international service included terms on the American Alliance of Museums Board of Directors, the Association of Science Museum Directors, and the Board of ICOM-US, the United States affiliate of the International Council of Museums. Art was preceded in death by his parents Vivian (Grinde) and Louis I Wolf. He is survived by his wife, Holly M Chaffee. No services are scheduled but celebrations of his life will be held later this year. Arthur Wolf H Wolf
