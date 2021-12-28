Wirtz, Michael Shawn Dec 28, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Shawn Wirtz Michael Shawn Wirtz, 47, of Bozeman, MT passed away surrounded by family, Thursday, December 23, 2021. Mike was born June 30, 1974, in Bozeman, MT to Kenneth and Mary Wirtz. He graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1993. He resided his whole life in the valley but loved spending time back in North Dakota on the Lowdermilk's family farm. On February 14, 2007, his son Jeremiah Kenneth Wirtz was born. Jeremiah was Mike's everything and they spent all their free time together. Mike worked at Town and Country Foods for 25 years and he loved his job. His kind and humorous heart captured his coworkers and customers and created friendships throughout the years. Mike will be remembered as a very compassionate, loving, and lighthearted person with a smile that would melt anyone's heart. Mike is survived by his son, Jeremiah; parents, Ken and Mary Wirtz of Bozeman, MT; brother, Lonnie (Christy) Wirtz; sister, Tara (Tyson) Wirtz-Granlie of Belgrade, MT; nieces and nephews, Amber, Rylie, Becky Wirtz, Kayleanna and Addison Archer, and Frankie Granlie. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Matt and Audrey Wirtz of Helena; Lester and Thelma Lowdermilk of Epping, ND. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM Thursday, December 30th, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service; livestreamed at https://youtu.be/h8tXytEJRGU. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the American Cancer Society. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Shawn Mt Jeremiah Kenneth Wirtz Mary Wirtz Bozeman Frankie Granlie North Dakota Recommended for you