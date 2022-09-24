Ellianna Esamae Wirtz Ellianna Esamae Wirtz was born still and into the arms of her Creator on the 9th of August 2022 at 2:00 AM. She weighed 4lbs 2 oz, was 18 1/2 inches long, and was absolutely perfect. She will be eternally beautiful. Her precious life was the answer to years and years of prayer. Ella was the long-awaited daughter of Chanda and Levi Wirtz and the highly anticipated little sister of Sterling, Callan, and Emmeric of Manhattan, MT. And even though her worldly time was brief; she made a vast impact on those that love her. They will hold her in their hearts until they can embrace her in heaven. With her passing we also deeply grieve the loss of our hopes and dreams for ourselves with her, the future memories we would have had with her, and the things we would have watched her accomplish as she grew. We will always be longing for her, wondering what would have filled her eyes with curiosity and her heart with joy. To us her loss is immeasurable, but so is the love she left behind. Ellianna, you are not just a star in the sky, but the whole sky in a single star and we miss you so much precious angel. She is preceded in death by many prior siblings through early pregnancy loss, her Uncle Gus Barber (nine years old forever), her Great Uncle Robert Barber, and all of her maternal and paternal great-grandparents. Along with her parents and her brothers, she is survived by her maternal grandparents, Richard and Barbara Barber of Willow Creek, her paternal grandparents, Peter Worts of Belgrade and Catherine Townsend and Uncle William Townsend of Choteau, her Uncle Waco and Aunt Amanda Worts and her cousins Alyssa and Maddie of Belgrade, her many great aunts and great uncles, and a few honorary aunts and uncles that are dear friends and are considered family. An intimate Celebration of Life is occurring at the family's residence in her memory. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
