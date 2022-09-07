Anna Maria Winkler Anna Maria Winkler of Bozeman passed away peacefully, surrounded by love at her home in San Rafael, California on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the age of 90. Born Anna Maria Reibnagel on February 19, 1932, in Cottbus, Germany to parents Maria and Adalbert. Anna was kind and caring, had zest for life and a passion for travel and adventures with family. She enjoyed drawing in pastels and writing poems. She also wrote and spoke to school and community groups about her childhood in World War II-era Germany and teenage years in East Germany. She loved listening to classical music and played piano. In 1951, she and her parents fled to the West and Anna was sent to live with distant relatives in Switzerland who helped her complete her education in medical microbiology, including a traineeship at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. She met her husband Jorge Winkler while working as a lab technician at Ciba-Geigy in Basel, Switzerland and the couple were married in July 1962. The couple moved to the United States in 1967 with their first child, Beatrice. They settled in Beachwood, NJ and welcomed two sons, Patrick, and Frank. They bought J.R. Henderson Labs water testing laboratory, where Anna worked as the office manager. At home, she was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends and especially hosting the annual August 1st Swiss National Day celebrations that were always a big hit with the local Swiss community. In 1996, Anna and Jorge fulfilled their long-held dream of retiring out west and built a beautiful log home on Bear Mountain outside Bozeman, Montana. Anna had many more adventures here, from touring Yellowstone to fly fishing on the Gallatin to riding her horse, Cowboy. In the winter months they enjoyed skiing at Bridger Bowl and Big Sky. While at home she enjoyed reading, playing cards with friends and when a break from the kitchen was needed, a tasty meal and a cold beer at Ale Works was always a treat. She gave back to the community volunteering at the Gallatin Valley food bank and was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman. Anna is survived by her children, Beatrice, Patrick, Frank and his partner, Diane; and sister-in-law, Lucia Winkler. Anna loved all animals, especially her cat, Max and the family macaw, Collor. Visitation hours will be Fri, Sept 9, from 5 to 7 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Funeral Mass will be Sat, Sept 10, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with Interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Stafford Animal Shelter, 3 Business Park Road, Livingston MT 59047. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com