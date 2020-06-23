Beverly Winjum Early Thursday morning, June, 18, 2020, our much beloved Beverly Winjum passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. Although those of us left behind will miss her terribly, we are comforted knowing she is now with her dear friend, Jesus, and all the Saints in Heaven. Beverly Leota Winjum was born on January 14, 1931 to Leo and Jennie Rieben in Great Falls, Montana. She was raised in a large family with sisters, Delores, Janina, Billie Jean, Leona, Phyllis, and one baby brother, Russ. She lived most of her life in Great Falls where she met the love of her life and devoted husband of 53 years, Jim Winjum. They raised four children together; Jamie Winjum (Chapman), Susan Winjum Hutchins, Jim Winjum, and Joseph Winjum. She had nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter as well as a large extended family. Bev lived a very full and adventurous life accomplishing incredible achievements, but her family was always her first priority and what she was most proud of. After graduating from Great Falls High School, she joined the Army Air Corps where she served as Airman First Class. In her lifetime, Bev also worked as a secretary, telephone operator, school lunch cashier, and most recently at Kenetrek Boots where she worked three days a week even at her age of 89! Bev and Jim moved to Belgrade in 2004 to be closer to their children. After Jim's death in 2008, she spent many "vacations" visiting her daughter, Susan and her Denver family. She most recently shared her daughter, Jamie's home and loved traveling with their "four generation" family to all kinds of destinations all over the western United States. Bev (also known as GG) was a huge fan of great granddaughter, Jada's basketball league and rarely missed a game. She also loved spending time in the outdoors fishing and hunting with her sons and she absolutely loved to dance. In her last days, she shared a funny story that she and Jim had made an agreement that if he would dance, she would hunt. She said although he agreed and danced, he didn't smile much while dancing. Her genuine love of people, sense of humor, self-sacrifice, and gratitude to others was an example to us all. Although we all will miss her beautiful smile, we have faith that she is dancing (and smiling) in Heaven now. Funeral Service at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church in Belgrade, MT at 2:00 pm Thursday June 25 with a reception at Dry Hills Distillery in Four Corners to follow. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
