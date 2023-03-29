Philip Edwin Willmarth Philip Edwin Willmarth was born in a farmhouse on May 13, 1933, in Sunny Side, WA, to Wendell and Betty Willmarth. In October 1951, Phil enlisted in the Air Force, where he was stationed in England and Iceland. It was in England he met the love of his life, Freda Hawes, whom he married on July 10, 1954. After Freda died he commented that she was the first person he felt truly loved him. Phil was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Mennis and wife, Freda Willmarth. Phil is survived by his children, Joanne Edwards, Philip Willmarth, Paul Willmarth, their spouses, 16 grandchildren, and much to his delight, 23 great grandchildren. After Phil retired from the Air Force on October 31, 1971, he started to study the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses. What he learned moved him to be baptized as such on July 12, 1974. He served as a ministerial servant from May 1992 to March 2014, where he provided support to the needs of the congregation. Phil loved to travel, fish, and play card games, enjoyed food and having his family together. He also loved to recite the details of the Bible prophecy found in Daniel chapter 2 at any opportunity he had. Phil was a planner, which allowed him to be in a position to help his family. Throughout his life he repeatedly provided gifts to his family. This was the main way he knew how to show he loved you. Phil passed away at 89 years old on March 26, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family. He longed for the day when he and Freda would see the fulfillment of Jesus' words in John 5:28-29 and be resurrected to life on a paradise earth, where pain and suffering would be no more (Revelation 21:4). A memorial for Phil will be Saturday April 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 1367 Thomas Drive, Bozeman, MT 59718. Condolences & Memories may be shared at www.dahlcares.com.
