Thomas Allen Willits was the fifth of eight children born to Helen and John Willits. Tom was born in Great Falls, MT on October 31, 1952. He succumbed to prostate cancer on June 7th, 2021. This Halloween baby developed into an adventurous, mischievous, rambunctious, independent and delightful boy. Tom’s most notable quality was his sense of humor. His delivery of jokes and stories was hysterical. His versions of happenings morphed into amusing tales. He was a talented impersonator and found joy and laughter in so many ordinary situations. His comic stories and renditions of events and antics were legendary. Tom liked to travel. He traveled to every state except Alaska, much of Europe and he enjoyed the Caribbean. He was always certain to learn at least a few words of the language in whatever country he visited which he used to great advantage in his storytelling. Tom had the unusual experience of having attended four different high schools (please note, he was not thrown out of a single one!) He attended Gt. Falls Central Catholic High School, Gt. Falls High School, George Washington High School, Alexandria, VA. and TC Williams High School, Alexandria, VA. Though he did not graduate from college, Tom was a clever, intelligent and self-educated person. He loved to read and he loved politics Tom was a proud, humble, hardworking, long-haul trucker for nearly forty years. He worked with Mayflower & Wheaton Van Lines in the grueling, stressful and often dangerous business of moving people. His cheerful nature and knowledge of the trade made the task of moving just a little bit easier for his clients. Tom loved golf, whether watching it or playing it. A fortunate thing about being on the road throughout the US was that he was able to golf at many prestigious courses as well as attend many tournaments. He loved every team playing the Dallas Cowboys. Tom was musical. He played the piano, organ and saxophone. Sip ‘n Dip patrons might chuckle to learn that, as a youngster, he took piano lessons from the one and only, Pat. He was in several bands in High School and his breadth and knowledge of music was impressive. His taste in music ranged from Leon Russell, The Band, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard to showtunes. Tom was a veteran who served in the Navy and was honorably discharged. Tom was authentic, loyal, generous and tender. He had a way of making everyone feel special and uplifted. He could make you feel like a million bucks! No matter the age or stage in life, Tom was a friend to all. His infectious, irresistible smile and twinkling blue eyes charmed everyone. He was a supportive uncle who brought lots of laughs, words of wisdom and inspirational advice to his nieces and nephews. Recently he mentioned that he realized people would miss him, but did they understand that he would miss everyone as well? Our dear, beloved Tom will be deeply missed. There will forever be a tremendous void in our family. In Gt. Falls, at Gibson Park, near the bandstand, is a white bench dedicated to the Willits family. Near there, a tree will be planted in Tom’s honor. Anyone wishing to make a contribution to purchase this tree can contact www.peoplesparkandrec.com (‘Park Improvement’). For years to come, this living gift will be appreciated by the Willits Family and all who visit Gibson Park. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Helen, his father, John, and his sister Julie. Tom was adored by and is survived by siblings Jack Willits (Ardis) of Sun City, AZ; Charles Willits (Nancy Corbet) of Houston, TX; Vicki Willits Lint (Val) of Bozeman, MT; Elaine Willits Finger (Marvy) of Houston, TX; Jane Willits Steranko (Dave) and Laura Willits Grochowski (Paul Groueff) of Bozeman, MT. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Dante’s Restaurant, Gt. Falls, 1- 4 pm. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.schniderfuneralhome.com. Thomas Willits Allen Willits