Theodore Gordon "Ted" Williams Theodore Gordon "Ted" Williams, 78, longtime Livingston resident and businessman, passed away in the arms of his family at home on Friday, February 25, 2022.A Funeral Service in honor of Ted will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 A.M. Ted was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church; however, the funeral service will be hosted at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 511 S F Street, in Livingston. A Masonic blessing and Veteran's honors will be presented at the church following the service. A reception and celebration of Ted's life will follow at the Livingston Elks Lodge #246, 130 S. 2nd Street. Ted was born September 27, 1943, in Miles City, Montana, to Wilbur T. and Iva L. (Matzen) Williams. He graduated from Custer County High School in 1961. After high school, Ted served in the U.S. Navy as a sonar operator for two years. Upon returning to Miles City, he worked for Tomalino's TV and Appliance. Ted married Katherine Yockim in 1966. They moved to Livingston, MT, in 1967 where Ted was employed at Western Plumbing and Heating as an appliance technician. Ted and Kathie had two children, Tony (1969) and Stephanie (1971). They divorced in 1973. Ted met Sandy Bell on a blind date in February 1973. They crashed a Valentine's dance at the Country Club and discovered that they had something in common - they both loved to dance! They were married just a few months later on August 4, 1973, and the dance lasted for 49 years! In 1980, Sandy adopted Tony and Steph. The family that was forged with love was deemed so legally by a judge. Ted and Sandy took in foster kids for several years. They had over 20 permanent and part-time placements. Some of them have stayed in touch. In many cases, Ted was the Dad they never had. Ted and Sandy purchased the appliance repair division of Western Plumbing and Heating from Gordon McGuire in 1974, opening Ted's Western Appliance. The business grew through the years. Other than a short partnership in the Appliance Place and The Forge, Ted's Western Appliance remained Ted's pride and joy. Ted's focus in life was helping people and being the best person he could be. He was awarded "Boss of the Year" and "Outstanding Young Man" by the Park County Jaycees; an appreciation award by Big Brothers and Sisters; "Citizen of the Year" by the Livingston Elks Lodge; "Outstanding Employer of the Year" by the National American Legion; and a thank you plaque from Livingston Meals on Wheels for 22 years of service. One award that he was especially proud of was being named one of the top ten service companies by Whirlpool Corporation. He was also an active member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church having served as Sr. Warden and Jr. Warden for many terms. Ted was an avid outdoorsman. Summers were spent camping at every opportunity. Tony and Steph and many of their friends churned the water at Dailey Lake and Newlan Creek Reservoir learning to water ski. Falls and winters were spent hunting, cross country skiing and snowmobiling with the kids and friends. The fun continued with taking the grandchildren, Chase and Talyn Campbell, camping and fishing. The time spent with them was cherished. Many fish were caught in many bodies of water - prize northern pike in Saskatchewan, walleye out of Fort Peck Reservoir, halibut in Alaska and marlin in the Gulf of Mexico. Ted did not discriminate -- he was active in both Trout and Walleyes Unlimited. Ted and two other members of the Upper Yellowstone Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited worked with Anita Brawner and Carol Goosey to start Kid's Day at Dailey Lake. This event grew from two 4th grade classes to all 4th graders in both Park and Sweetgrass Counties. He loved teaching those kids to fish! His adventures as a sportsman also included many hunting excursions for elk, deer, antelope, pheasant, wild turkey and gopher. Ted is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, Tony, and his wife, Suzette; daughter, Stephanie, and her husband, Jason Marjerison; grandchildren, Chase (Madi) and Talyn Campbell, Jacob (Cady), Tristan and Jerrika (Connor) Marjerison; son-in-law, Jesse Campbell (Brenda); sister, Karen (Bud) Williams; brother-in-law, Fred (Alta) Bell; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Engle; nephews, Andrew Williams, Pat (Denali) Lovely, Mike (Mona) Lovely and Chris (Jessie) Bell; nieces, Raegan (Chris) Stephens and Donelle (Shawn) Lund; a special aunt, Mary Matzen; many special cousins and grandnieces and nephews; as well as many, many dear friends and his beloved third Springer Spaniel, Jag. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Iva Williams; Sandy's parents, Jack and Mary Bell; several aunts and uncles; brother-in-law, Roger Engle; nephew, Dan Bell; and special canine kids Coco, Badger, Cracker, Hawk and Zeke. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Please share in memory of Ted to one of his favorite causes: Walleyes Unlimited Upper Yellowstone Chapter; Trout Unlimited Joe Brooks Chapter; or Meals on Wheels, 206 S Main St, Livingston, MT 59047. www.franzen-davis.com