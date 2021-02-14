Roger Allen Williams passed in Richland, WA on January 21, 2021 2:00p, at home, surrounded by his beloved family and friends. Roger valiantly battled stage 4 prostate cancer for nearly 26 years. He fought the good fight on earth and now is resting in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven. Born on April 14, 1945 to Dr. Raymond A. and Josephine Williams, in Bozeman, Montana, Roger was a delightful boy to all who knew him. At the age of four, Roger tragically lost his mother due to injuries resulting from a fall down their basement stairs. Fortunately, his grandparents "Nanny" and "T.T." and many friends' parents helped fill the gap. His father married Norma Lee in 1952 and together they had three children. Roger lived his entire childhood and youth in Bozeman and Belgrade where he formed countless lifetime friendships that he remained connected with to the end. He loved to share his many fond memories and stories from those days. Roger is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Judy Williams; daughter Jana Lu (Horton) Williams; siblings Jim (Bobbie) Williams, Mike (Lisa) Williams, MaryKay (Marc) Yeley; several brothers/sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews; and many beloved friends who were like family. Roger is preceded in death by his sister Susan Williams (stillborn); mother Josephine (DeMott) Williams; adopted brother Robert Williams; grandfather Allen Thomas Williams; grandmother Bertha Mae (Burch) Williams; father Raymond Alton Williams; stepmother Norma Lee (Ware) Williams; paternal aunts Velma, Aline, and Ruby; father-in-law Cecil E. Drotts, mother-in-law Janette Marilyn Vernon Drotts, brother-in-law Cecil A. Drotts, and nephews Brandon Yeley, Jeffrey Williams, and Stephen Drotts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in honor of Roger Allen Williams to Central United Protestant Church "Global Impact Ministry", Samaritans Purse "Operation Heal Our Patriots", or Chaplaincy Health Care of the Tri-Cities. Full obituary is published in the Tri-City Herald and on the Sunset Gardens website. Funeral services are provided by Einan's at Sunset Gardens. https://www.sunsetgardenstricities.com/obituary/2021/01/roger-a-williams/ Roger Williams Allen Williams
