Roberta Williams
Roberta Williams The family of Rachel "Roberta" Williams (Pugh) of the Madison River Valley in Three Forks, MT is saddened to announce her passing on July 19, 2023 at the age of 96 years.

Roberta was born December 29, 1926 to John and Bertha Pugh (Beckham) near Malta, Montana. Her father was a bit of a gypsy and moved their large family with 11 children frequently up along the Montana highline. Roberta graduated from Mt. Ellis Academy High School and worked at a bakery until she married.

Roberta and her beloved husband Charles "Chuck" Williams met in 1945 when Roberta was visiting her sister in the Madison River Valley at a valley dance. Chuck was getting ready to head out for service in the Navy shortly after they met. They wrote a few letters during Chuck's time in the military but their relationship ebbed during Chuck's Naval service. It so happened that two years after they initially met and had lost contact that Roberta was visiting her sister again and as she stepped off the bus she ran right into Chuck. She would have told you they were meant to be and fate brought them back together. From there the couple married October 12, 1948 and settled in the Madison River Valley where they raised their four children and a lot of cattle. Chuck says that she is the one who kept everything running and going, and there isn't a person who knew her that would disagree.


