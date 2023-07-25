Roberta Williams The family of Rachel "Roberta" Williams (Pugh) of the Madison River Valley in Three Forks, MT is saddened to announce her passing on July 19, 2023 at the age of 96 years.
Roberta was born December 29, 1926 to John and Bertha Pugh (Beckham) near Malta, Montana. Her father was a bit of a gypsy and moved their large family with 11 children frequently up along the Montana highline. Roberta graduated from Mt. Ellis Academy High School and worked at a bakery until she married.
Roberta and her beloved husband Charles "Chuck" Williams met in 1945 when Roberta was visiting her sister in the Madison River Valley at a valley dance. Chuck was getting ready to head out for service in the Navy shortly after they met. They wrote a few letters during Chuck's time in the military but their relationship ebbed during Chuck's Naval service. It so happened that two years after they initially met and had lost contact that Roberta was visiting her sister again and as she stepped off the bus she ran right into Chuck. She would have told you they were meant to be and fate brought them back together. From there the couple married October 12, 1948 and settled in the Madison River Valley where they raised their four children and a lot of cattle. Chuck says that she is the one who kept everything running and going, and there isn't a person who knew her that would disagree.
Roberta had a knack for just about everything-she could crochet, sew, she made doll clothes and painted rocks. She created beautiful heritage quilts for all of her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She could turn aluminum cans into cute garden decorations and speaking of the garden, she and Chuck could grow anything better than most. Roberta canned just about every vegetable and she made the best jams and jellies. Her apple butter was a gift and the kids and grandkids couldn't wait for the next batch. Her kids recall coming home from school to fresh baked bread at least once a week growing up. She loved to cook for her family and many memories of Roberta are wrapped up in the love she poured into her family through home-cooked meals. It seems like she had a special something that was just for each person in the family.
Roberta was active in the Three Forks community including clubs such as the Rebekah Lodge, Madison Valley Women's Club and she helped with many American Legion and Three Forks Rodeo activities. Roberta and Chuck lived well and adventured many places together all over the world. They had a robust group of close friends that square danced, traveled and played cards together. She enjoyed camping with her family and getting Berta's Bandits together for family reunions. Roberta really lived and loved. She cared deeply for the love of her life and the family they created.
Roberta is survived by her husband of 74 years, Chuck Williams, her daughter Linda Surface Blackwell (Rex), son Larry Williams, son Lloyd Williams, 7 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings, her son Lester and granddaughter Janene.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 2:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service followed by a Graveside Service at the Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks.