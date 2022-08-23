Michael Owen Williams, 85 known as "Mike" to friends and family, peacefully ended his earthly journey August 17, 2022 with his wife by his side. Born March 28, 1937, to Owen M. Williams and Margaret (Cronin) Williams, he was one of the last youngsters to attend the one-room schoolhouse in the Loughborough community outside of Glendive, MT. Competing in many packing and shoeing competitions over the years, Mike loved horses. And those who knew him best could also find him playing guitar and exploring the outdoors. Often in the company of his many friends, he will be remembered for his smile and enjoyment of life. After graduating High School, Mike went to work for the Forest Service where he led a string of pack mules through the mountains of Northern Idaho. During this time, he graduated from Horseshoeing School at Cal Poly University. It was in Northern Idaho that he met his beloved wife Ruth and moved to the state of Washington to start their family. Mike also loved ornamental iron work. The chandeliers he built still hang in the Uniontown, WA Catholic Church. In 1972 Mike moved his family to Montana and while still horseshoeing he built a horseshoeing supply business from the ground up. In addition to reselling basic tools, Mike invented several original tools of the trade which are sold around the world. He was deeply devoted to his family and a man of great faith. Mike is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ruth, sister Eleanor of Glendive, 3 daughters; Anne (Vince) of Florida, Julia (Richard) of Tennessee, Diane (Anjan) of Virginia and 1 son Joe (Desirae) of Connecticut. 6 grandchildren; Maddy, Nicholas, Riley, Jake, Neena and Lily plus 14 nieces and nephews. Mass for Michael will be held 10:00 am Wednesday August 24, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glendive MT. With burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery, Intake MT. A celebration of life is also planned in the Bozeman area for June 2023. Michael Williams Williams
