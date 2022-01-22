James "Jim" R. Williams James "Jim" R. Williams, OD, passed away at home on January 16, 2022 with his loving son, James Scott Williams, and his companion, Linda Schell, at his side. Jim was born on October 28, 1939 in Butte, Montana, to Fred and Florence Williams. He was the youngest of three sons; twins Robert and Lee were his older brothers. Jim went to Butte High School, then University of Montana in Missoula, graduating in 1961. Jim earned his Doctor of Optometry degree from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon, then settled in Manhattan, Montana, to enter private practice as an optometrist. Not long after, he moved to Bozeman and started a practice, eventually forming Optometric Associates with his colleague, Bob Hawks. Optometric Associates expanded and eventually outgrew its offices on 11th and Babcock, becoming Advanced Eyecare Associates. Jim retired from optometry in 2001 but continued to provide his bookkeeping expertise to the practice for over a decade. Jim married Anne Shipley in 1964 and had two children, James Scott and Amanda Lee, before divorcing in 1989. In 2011, Jim met and started dating Linda Schell, and they traveled around the Mountain West, enjoying each other's company. Jim was a serious golfer growing up, and for many years as an adult. In more recent years, he was an avid PGA Tour fan, and he and Scott even got to attend a practice round of The Masters. As an avid black and white photographer, Jim specialized in documenting beautiful Montana landscapes, including waterfalls and abandoned former mining towns. The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone was a particular favorite subject for his lens. Jim had an excellent sense of humor. Often self-deprecating, he would make wry comments about the situations we found ourselves in that would leave all of us in stitches. He was also a kind, forthright, and fair person, quick to give people the benefit of the doubt, forgive people their idiosyncrasies, and above all, respect their dignity. He will be deeply missed. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Florence; brother, Lee; daughter, Amanda Lee; and his nephew, Tom. He is survived by his brother, Bob (Peggy) of Albuquerque, NM, and their children, Meg, Ted, and Amy; Lee's widow, Carrie of Boise, ID, and their children, Linda, Janie, and Julie; his ex-wife, Anne; son, Scott (Denise); and his partner, Linda Schell. A Celebration of his Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com