Cheryl 60, Sadly passed away on August 10th 2021 after a long fight with cancers and other illness. She was surrounded by family who loved her dearly. Cheryl was the sweetest women who loved her black coffee and mafia movies. The simplest pleasures in life brought her great joy, especially one on one time with family and friends talking about day to day life. She also really enjoyed baking old family recipes and LOVED her rock and roll. Cheryl was born in 1960 in Havre MT, to Tom and Mary Anne Adams. Cheryl lived in numerous towns throughout the state of MT, she graduated high school in Livingston MT in 79' . Then in 1980 she had her first child, a daughter Susan in 1983 she had a son Scott, then came along three grandchildren Lance, Angie and Shannon who adored her so much. All of us kids will continue her legacy by living our lives to the fullest. Cheryl will be greatly missed but never forgotten. She is at peace now. Cheryl is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her Mother, two children, three grandchildren, three brothers, two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.