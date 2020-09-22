Bonnie L Williams Bonnie L. Williams, 75, Yuma, AZ, passed away on July 1, 2020, at her home. She was born September 15, 1944, to Clifford and Helen (Davis) Reinier in Minot, ND. Bonnie married James "Jim" Williams on September 29, 1963. They made their home in Surrey, ND, moving to Bozeman, MT in 1972. While in Bozeman, Bonnie was co-owner of The Sewing Bee. In 2004, they moved to Yuma, AZ. Bonnie is survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; parents; brothers, Donald (Tillie), Patrick (Sharon), and Jerald. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Willis Township Cemetery in rural Sawyer. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The family encourages you to practice social distancing and to bring your own chair if you would like to or need to sit during the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Willis Township Cemetery. Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).
