Cynthia Susanne Wilks-Gee Cynthia Susanne Wilks-Gee, 72, of Belgrade, Montana passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was born February 13, 1948 in Redlands, California to Thomas and Luella (Rathke) Wilks. Cindy grew up in Southern California, graduating as Valedictorian from Elsinore Union High School in Lake Elsinore in 1966, and attending Palomar Junior College. After marrying in 1968, she moved frequently throughout Southern California, North Carolina, Hawaii, Minnesota, and Montana, before settling in 1984 to Belgrade and marrying Gary Gee in 1996. Cindy enjoyed her work as a bookkeeper in each place she lived, most recently at Bridger Steel before embracing retirement in 2019. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren immensely and was very involved in all of their pursuits and activities. She also loved her many cats that she had through the years, as constant companions. Being involved with her community, and especially with Peace Lutheran Church in Belgrade, was very important to Cindy. She was surrounded by an amazing group of friends who contributed to her care when she got sick. Our family is so grateful for their involvement in her life. She loved reading, watching movies, and enjoyed photography, traveling, and the outdoors - especially spending time in her home and church gardens. Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Gee; father, Thomas Wilks; step-mother, Ann Wilks; and step-sister, Prudence White. Survivors include her sons, Chris (Krista) Blomquist of Billings, MT and Dan (Leslie) Blomquist of Sacramento, CA; mother, Luella Craig; step-daughter, Amy (Corey) Craver; step-son, Tudor (Kristi) Gee; brother, Larry (Mary Lee) Wilks; step-brother, Larry White; four grandchildren and four step-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who provided care for Cindy over the last month, especially the Bozeman Deaconess Oncology Unit and Riverstone Hospice Home in Billings. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman, Montana at: https://www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org/donate/, or the Belgrade Community Library Foundation at: https://belgradelibraryfoundation.org/donate-to-the-belgrade-community-library-foundations/. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
