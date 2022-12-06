Peter Brown Wilkinson Peter "Pete" Brown Wilkinson, 66, passed away unexpectantly on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from an enlarged heart. We find comfort in the fact that although he was taken from us too soon he passed quickly. Pete was born on December 31, 1955 in Pomona, California, he loved having New Year's Eve as his birthday, he always said "There's always a party that night!". He spent his childhood years in the San Diego area. While San Diego was a special place to grow up he fell in love with Eugene, Oregon when he moved to go to college and play baseball. The years spent in Eugene were some of his favorite. To know Pete was to know his love for the Oregon Ducks. After college he moved to the Northern California area and began working for his brother's pizza restaurants. It was there he met his wife and the mother of his children, Cindy. They were married in August 1980 and had 4 children; Meredith, Zach, Taylor and Thaddeus. Pete was a very hands-on dad; happy to coach all their teams, cheer them on and share his life experiences. Pete's enthusiasm for life was unmatched, regardless of the situation he was just happy to be in the presence of his family, friends and even strangers. He will be missed by Cindy, Meredith (Nate), Zach, Taylor, Thaddeus; Granddaughters, Mabel, Hadley and Eloise; Sister, Susan Hall; Brother, Steve (Cathy) Wilkinson; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, and his ever faithful four legged friend, Ruger. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Dick and Anne Wilkinson; and brother-in-law, Joe Hall. A service will be held on December 9, 2022 in Bozeman, Montana. For service details please email PeteWilkinsonService@gmail.com. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.