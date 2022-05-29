Jennifer C. Wilke moved to Lincoln, Montana in 1977 when she was six years old. She attended Lincoln schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1989 as the class Valedictorian. Jennifer earned a Full scholarship to MSU from the United States Air Force. She attended MSU and graduated with a B.S. in Mathematics. On August 24, 1996, Jennifer married, the love of her life, John Wilke. Jennifer worked for the Forest Service both locally and nationally for over 18 years, only leaving the Forest Service to start her own business in Fire Science, Protection and Prevention. After selling her fire protection business, Jennifer went to work for Gibson and later for Black Hawk, Manufacturing. Jenn loved her work with Black Hawk and remained an integral member of their team until her illness no longer allowed her to be there. Jennifer's passion for life, her love of learning, sharing her knowledge and her servant's heart endeared her to everyone she knew, both personally and professionally. Jenn taught us all some fundamental lessons during her short journey through life. Of which, the most memorable was to be the best you can for yourself and others every day; while developing a sense of impenetrable resilience, practicality, kindness and gratitude. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Jennifer Wilke succumbed to her long battle with cancer. Jenn's fighting spirit, bright light and big heart left us too soon, but we will never forget her strength, warmth, love, and generosity. Jennifer is survived by her husband; John Wilke, parents; Judy and Marvin Hagen, her brother; Rob Hagen, five nieces and one nephew. Jennifer's family will be holding a public celebration of her life at 1 p.m. on May 31st at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please share the joy Jenn always had by giving someone you love a hug and tell them that they are loved by you! Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Jennifer Wilke C. Wilke
