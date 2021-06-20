Keith Edward Wilbert of Bozeman, Montana passed away on June 14, 2021, in Pocatello, Idaho at 94 years of age. Keith was born on January 12, 1927, in Los Angeles, CA to parents Earl Wilbert, Sr. and Irene Wilbert. He graduated from Fremont High School in Los Angeles, enlisted in the Navy and attended the University of Santa Barbara for two years after discharge. Keith married Nancilee Willis in 1953, and lived in San Gabriel, CA where they raised four children. He worked as an engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, retired after 30 years, and moved to Bozeman in 1995. Keith had a passion for the outdoors and mountains and frequently took his family on vacations to a cabin at Crestline in the San Bernardino Mountains in CA. As his children moved on to mountain communities of their own he treasured times spent visiting them and his grandchildren. Keith was never idle and always happiest when working on a "project" no matter how large or small. Auto restoration was a favorite hobby of his over the years and he especially enjoyed working on his Bug Eye Sprite and several Toyota trucks. He was also well known for his green thumb and his love for meticulously landscaping and maintaining the property at his Bozeman home. More than any other quality, Keith will be remembered and cherished most as a man who lived for his children and family. He was an amazing man and a wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather. Keith is survived by his brother Earl, sons Bradley Wilbert (Linda) and Dave Wilbert (Kelly), and daughter Wendy Wilbert, grandchildren Bradley Wilbert (Michele), Jeffrey Wilbert (Grace), Clayr Locke (Bret), Ian Wilbert, Brittany Mercouris, Daniel Wilbert, Alexa Wilbert, Sarah Fulton, Thomas Fulton, Jr., Warren Fulton, and great-grandchildren Jacob and Jerhum Wilbert, Briggs Wilbert, Grier, Baylor, Finnegan and Bexleigh Locke. Keith was preceded in death by his sister Mara Dee Wilbert, brother Leon Wilbert, and son Gary Wilbert. Celebration of Life services at Keith's Bozeman home and the National Cemetery in Riverside are pending. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com Keith Wilbert Edward Wilbert
