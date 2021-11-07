Wiersema, Albert Lee Nov 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albert was born on Feb. 4, 1951, and left us way too soon on Oct 30th, 2021. He grew up on the family vegetable farm where he rather be on the farm then school, therefore he missed more days of school than was allowed and he barely graduated from Grant Park High School in Illinois. Albert married Debra (Cramer) in 1970. The young couple and 3 small daughters moved to Manhattan, Montana to start a new adventure in life, where their son was born and their family was complete. Before he retired from the Dept of Transportation out of the Bozeman area in 2012, he worked various other jobs, usually 2 at a time. In 2013, he sold his farmhouse in Churchill and moved to Cardwell Montana, where you may have seen him out working in his yard. He was a wonderful, devoted, loving husband and full-time caregiver for his wife, Debra. He was not only our Father; he was our best friend. He will always be cherished and remembered for his fun nature, his quick funny comments, smooth easy way to tell a good story, and his BIG heart. He will also be remembered for his strong love of family and his devotion and love of our Lord and Savior. Albert’s grandchildren where the love of his life. He accompanied them on many grand adventures in the fields. He loved to take them to the water parks in the summers, and sledding rides in the winters, and was always ready for a jumpy hug. He had a close bond with his nephew, who was like a second son to him. He enjoyed sharing a great cup of coffee and always had time for his family and friends. He was always there to listen or lend a hand when needed. Albert stated he had the best year ever; from the birth of his great granddaughter Kattie in Jan 2021; to a full, fun summer of rides to the mountain lakes in his RZR, paddle boarding on the lakes with his girls, a waterpark adventure with his granddaughters, visits from family and friends, and playing ‘old timers’ softball (1980 – 2021). He played his last game the end of August in a Missoula tournament. He told us all, ‘I always wanted to play softball until I was 70, so maybe it is time to hang up my hat.’ Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Sr. and Anjean Wiersema, his son, Albert Lee Jr. and his brother-in-law Art Vander Vliet. Albert is survived by his wife, Debra of 51 years, his three daughters, Denise (Mark) Bausch, Cris (Dan) Schmidt, Kim (Earl) Jolliff. Grandchildren: Tyler Plum, Kaleb Bausch, Megan Bausch, Cole (Sammie) Jolliff, and Riley Jolliff, and his 4 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters Anjean Vander Vliet of Colorado, Betty (Phil) VanSwol of Illinois and his brother Rich (Trudy) Wiersema of Bozeman, MT. And numerous nieces and nephews that meant so much to him. Alberts Funeral will be on Nov. 10th, at the Cardwell Community Church @ 11am with a Graveside service @ 2:30pm at the Churchill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the JVEMSR - CIH program (PO Box 511, Whitehall), through which Debra is receiving wonderful professional home care. Albert Wiersema Lee Wiersema Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Albert Wiersema Debra Christianity Game Agriculture Tourism Anjean Wiersema Kaleb Bausch Farm Nephew Rich Recommended for you