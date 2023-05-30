Gregory Robert Wiedeman Heaven gained another amazing fisherman on May 25, 2023. Greg Wiedeman, 59, of Manhattan, MT, passed away unexpectedly while getting ready for work. Greg was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on October 1, 1963 to Bob and Faith Wiedeman. His family moved to Montana in the early seventies. Greg graduated from Manhattan High School in 1982. He then moved back to Wisconsin where he met the love of his life, Kimberly Russ in 1983. They were married November 16, 1985. At that time, Greg became an instant father to Tonya Lynn. On May 2, 1987 they had a daughter, Erika Nichole. In August of 1987, Greg moved his family to Manhattan, Montana. He worked as a custodian at Montana State University, a bartender at the Broken Arrow in Manhattan and The Plaza Bar in Three Forks. For a time, he worked as a beekeeper and was an EMT. Greg, his dad Bob and sister, Kim all owned and operated B&W Welding in Belgrade from 1979-2005. In 2006, he began working as a parts coordinator for T&E Cat Rental Store in Bozeman, MT. Greg was an active member of the Masons (Raised in and Past Master in Belgrade 68, Member and Everything to Three Forks 73, Past Master 10 times, Member of Virginia City #1, Lifetime Member of Bannock #3777) and Algeria Shrine Helena of Shriners International. Greg took great pride in being involved in both of these organizations. Greg's favorite things were fishing, especially in September with Ken Russ would came from Wisconsin every year for 34 years, hunting and he LOVED The Green Bay Packers. He loved spending time with his family. His most enjoyable time was spent with his lovely wife, his daughters, granddaughters, and great grandkids. He was excited about the upcoming fishing trip he had planned with his son-in-law Zane and great grandson Corbin. Greg loved to sing Karaoke. He would always sing Funky Cold Medina, Cheeseburger in Paradise, My Sharona, and Brown Eyed Girl. Greg loved to laugh and tease everyone. He never had anything bad to say about anyone EVER. He was so kind, caring, and had an infectious laugh. He always loved to call his sister, "booger, booger, fat, fat, swine, swine, porker, porker". He called his wife his "brown eyed girl" and nicknamed his daughter Erika, "Bear". Greg was truly a gentle giant and a very hard working man. Greg had made so many friends over the years, many of which he called family. Greg was an amazing Husband, Dad, Brother, Uncle, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Friend. He will be greatly missed. Greg is survived by his Wife Kim Wiedeman; Daughters Erika Wiedeman of Bozeman, MT and Tonya Nance " Walter Cronkite" (Zane) of Columbia Falls, MT; Sister Kim Anderson (Mark) Belgrade, MT; Granddaughters Shelbie Nance (Chris Wood), and Kealy Nance (Creath Carie); Great Grandchildren Corbin Nance, Maddilynn Schmeusser, and Ellia Carie; His Niece Grace Gray "G" (Michael) and kids Jackson and Amelia; Nephew Josh "Jo" Sinrud; Uncles Ken, George and Ron, Randy, and Fred. Aunts Cheryl, and Christine. He is proceeded in Death by his parents Bob and Faith Wiedeman, aunts, uncles, grandparents and cousins. His funeral will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Belgrade Masonic Lodge #68, 100 E. Central Avenue, Belgrade, Montana 59714. There will be a reception to follow. Burial will take place at Meadowview Cemetery in Manhattan at 5:00 for immediate family. The family would like to thank Pastor Curtis "PC", Sadye and Chad Knutson, and Lindsay Bellamy and many others for their love and support during this difficult time. A huge thank you to neighbors Shane and Amanda, Manhattan Ambulance, Fire, Police and Life Flight for doing everything they possibly could to try and save Greg's life. We would also like to thank Ted Preiss for taking such great care of Greg over the years, Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, Billings Clinic and Dahl Funeral Home. We would also like to give a special thanks to Randy and everyone at T&E Cat Rental Store and all of Greg's Masonic family.