Faith Darlene Wiedeman Faith Darlene (LaFave) Wiedeman, 78, left this world and went to her heavenly home on June 18, 2021. Faith died of complications from surgery fixing a broken femur after a fall. Faith was born in Wausau, WI on December 29, 1942. She married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Wiedeman on July 6, 1963, and they enjoyed 56 years together before Bob passed on February 1, 2020. Mom and Dad left our family quite the legacy of love! Bob and Faith moved to Manhattan, MT in 1972, where Faith worked at Gallatin Homes in the trim and electrical departments. After leaving Gallatin Homes, Faith was a manager at Me and Jan's and Thriftway convenience stores. Faith will be remembered for her warm and caring spirit and her fierce love for her family and the Green Bay Packers. She was an amazing cook and I used to say that she could make dirt taste good. Mom was quite the hunter, her "trophies" decorated the walls of their home. Faith was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Bob. Faith was also preceded in death by her parents Eva (Sulstrom) LaFave and Wilbert LaFave, sister Marie and brother Ron. She is survived by her twin brother Fred and younger brother Randy (Vicki) LaFave, sister Christine Normand and Aunt Diane "Tiny" Ryan. Faith is also survived by son Greg (Kim) Wiedeman and daughter Kim (Mark) Anderson, grandchildren Erika Wiedeman, Tonya (Zane) Nance, Joshua Sinrud, Grace (Michael) Gray, great-grandchildren Shelbie, Kealy, Jackson and Amelia and great-great grandchildren, Corbin, Maddilynn, and Ellia. Faith is also survived by her close friend and sister-in-law, Carla (Ken) Wiedeman. We would like to thank the nurses at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, on the surgical floor and in the CCU, for their excellent care of mom. At mom's request, no public services are planned. Family will meet graveside for interment at a later date. Go Pack Go! Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
