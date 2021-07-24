Whitmer, Ryan Douglas Jul 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ryan Douglas Whitmer "The past is gone. We no longer see anyone as in the flesh. We are a New Creation"2 Corinthians Whether Ryan Whitmer was training lions and tigers or taming Montana's moody wilderness on his snowmobile, when he reached 45 years old his dreams were big, his heart even bigger. The challenge of accepting a position in a major business where he traveled worldwide dared him to "get on the bull and see if the gate opened". He accepted the dare and smiled at defeat with success after success. The fall of 2020 Ryan returned home to Montana with his beloved Chelsea by his side. He embraced the opportunity to carve his name in Montana's wide-open economy. Something "new" had his heart beating, wherever "new" would take him. His parents Doug and Cindy Whitmer, Curt and DeeAnn Brandon, his brothers Cody Whitmer and Chad Brandon, sisters Gina Brandon Agee (husband Tim Agee} and Bree Bishop welcomed him home. Friends who were like family greeted him with optimism that their adventurous buddy could be anything he wanted to be. Extreme skiing, the thrill of riding his snowmobile in high country, ocean scuba diving, bear, duck, elk hunting, pain from personal losses and severe injuries, the death of his sister------shaped a man who loved God and did not know the meaning of giving up. July 9, 2021, Ryan hung up his keys to his Tundra---famous license plates "GTN BRDI". He didn't know he was about to take the ultimate journey to his eternal home. His older sister Calli would be there to greet him. We all miss you, Ryan. Your best is yet to come! Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ryan Douglas Whitmer Zoology Motor Vehicle Military Transports Douglas Cody Whitmer Snowmobile Calli Tim Agee Montana Recommended for you