Mary Margaret "Peggy" Whitlock Mary Margaret "Peggy" McDowd Whitlock died May 1, 2021 of natural causes. Her grace, kindness, generosity, and her abiding sense of social responsibility are gifts that we cherish and strive to emulate. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Peggy was born in Seattle on November 17, 1927 but soon after, the family moved to Portland, OR where she was raised by her mother. The Great Depression was tough for the single-parent family with four children, but Peggy and siblings forged deep and loving bonds that they carried through their lives. Among her many childhood experiences, Peggy spent her 12th year on her own in New York City studying ballet, and afterwards danced in vaudeville in Portland. She met Dave Whitlock while she was a student at Oregon State College, and they were married in 1948. Dave's career as a medical professor and researcher took them to many locations, from UCLA to Italy, to Washington D.C., Syracuse, and finally Denver. Over the years, the family grew from two to three and finally five. Peggy was the glue of the family, maintaining a welcoming home, helping with school projects, taking us to music lessons, teaching Sunday school, and serving as Camp Fire Girl leader. Together, Dave and Peggy led the family on camping adventures, sailing events, and cross-country road trips. Later in life, they went on remote fishing trips, gardened, and traveled extensively. Peggy was determined to finish her college degree and in 1976, she received a BA from Metro State University in Denver. She was not idle for long, however, and with the help of other faculty wives at the University of Colorado medical school, she established a hospital gift shop, as a non-profit enterprise to support hospital staff and patients. The gift shop started with a garage sale, but by the time she retired at age 88, it had raised several millions of dollars for the hospital. Peggy believed in public service and received recognition from the State of Colorado for her 45,000 hours of volunteer time with the gift shop. Following Dave's death in 2017, Peggy moved to Bozeman, MT to be near her daughter and son-in-law. Her time was spent reading, exercising, doing genealogy, and organizing family photos. Peggy is preceded in death by her mother, Louise Marie Victoria Law; father, William Arthur McDowd; brothers, William Arthur McDowd and James Patrick McDowd; sister, Nina Louise McDowd; and husband, David Graham Whitlock. Still living are her children, David Ernst (Ann) Whitlock, Bryce Worden (Allison) Whitlock, and Cathy Lynn (Bob Gresswell) Whitlock; grandchildren, Sam, Ross, Ian, and Devon Whitlock, Jessye (Andy) Nichols, and Owen (Kandi) Gresswell; and great-grandchildren, Peyton and Carter Gresswell. We already miss Peggy's lovely smile, sense of humor, and positive attitude. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Bozeman Health and Qualicare, and Mariah Hollister, Stana Milodragovich, and Ginger Lee for their friendship and comfort to Peggy during her three years in Bozeman. The family will have a graveside service in Denver later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy Whitlock's name may be sent to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank (gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org/) or a charity of choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com