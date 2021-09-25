White, Clara Ann Sep 25, 2021 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clara Ann White Bozeman, MT - Clara Ann White passed peacefully at the age of 84 on Saturday, August 14, 2021, with her family near her side. She was born in Peoria, IL on February 13, 1937, twin daughter of the late Geneva Helen Koser Carlisle of Leedey, OK and of the late John Richard Shore of Peoria, IL. Clara lived in several states as a young child before moving to Montana at age 14 where she resided in the city of Bozeman near the four corners area. She attended Gallatin High School and was active in Gallawampas, Targeteers, Rainbow, Pep Club and Student Council. She was a Prom Queen Attendant her senior year. While in High School she worked a summer job at the Woolworth's lunch counter. During the school year she worked at the High School cafeteria serving lunches. After she graduated in 1955, she got a job in the office of Kessler Dairy as a bookkeeper. It was during her freshman year where she met her husband of nearly 65 years Keith D. White. They married on December 22, 1956, at the First Presbyterian Church on Wilson Ave. & Babcock St. In 1957, Clara started her career at First Security Bank located downtown Main St. She was trained to run the posting machine, then advanced as a bank teller. She continued to work there until her husband graduated from MSC in December 1959. She earned that "Putting Hubby Through College Degree". In January 1960, she relocated to California with her husband while six months pregnant with their first child. Two years later she had their second daughter. In 1965, she had a son. In 1963, they purchased their first home in Anaheim, CA. It was there she resided the next 40 years building a memorable family life together. Clara was a devoted wife and mother. She was very involved in her children's activities always volunteering as "Team Mom" (Brownie Leader, Scout Leader, Baseball Little League Leader, just to name a few). In 1977, Clara desired to go back into the workforce. She only wanted to work at the bank next to where her husband worked. She only wanted to work one day a week and preferred that it be on Friday. She applied. They hired her instantly. Clara resumed her career in banking as a teller for Security Pacific Bank. After several years of request from the bank to have Clara work more hours, she finally agreed to work three days a week. Fifteen years later the company became Bank of America. She decided then to retire in November 1992. Clara and her husband had many adventures together throughout their marriage. They traveled the beautiful islands of St. Thomas, Bora Bora, Tahiti, and Hawaii. Took an Alaskan cruise and visited the country of Australia. They shared an enduring love, one that was admired by all that knew them. In 2003, they moved back to Bozeman, MT where she shared another 18 years enjoying the company of her husband, dearest friends, and her beloved twin sister Carol. Clara had an affectionate smile that would bring joy to all that knew her. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening. She was famous among family and friends for her signature Blueberry Pie. Clara is survived by her husband Keith D. White; her children Sandra White (Jim), Daryl Johannsen (Steve), Chris White (Lucy); her grandchildren Brandi Soukup (Matt), Josh Johannsen, Jason White, Nathan White; her step granddaughter Marissa Ambrosi (Dylan); her sisters Carol Myers (Don) and Mary Ann Green; half-brother Richard Shore and nieces and nephews. Clara was predeceased by her stepfather Johnny Carlisle, father-in-law Evan Dunreath White, mother-in-law Rosalyn Woodland White and brother-in-law Evan Gail White. There will be a small family gathering next summer at the Sunset Hills Cemetery to celebrate Clara's life and place her ashes. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sjogren's Foundation, www.sjogrens.org. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clara Ann White Bozeman Work Bank School Keith D. White Helen Koser Carlisle Evan Dunreath White Rosalyn Woodland White Johnny Carlisle Evan Gail White Recommended for you