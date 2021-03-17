In Memorium 7/6/1929-3/17/2020 It has been one year, already. Can't say you missed much as 2020 was a crazy year. Still miss you and think about you daily. I will always remember the fantastic times we had as a family and that we had as mother and daughter. In case you missed her original obituary, here it is again, somewhat condensed. Love you Mom. Mom graduated from Syracuse Central High School in 1947 and attended Powelson Business Institute and LeMoyne College. The Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, New York employed her. After marrying my dad in 1952, they continued to live in Syracuse and enjoyed the outdoors together. We moved across the US from New York; living in Oklahoma, Minnesota and Montana. We also planned many a summer vacation that resulted in visiting 42 of the 50 states. My mom was an accomplished skier, tennis player, sailor and cultivator of many a plant and vegetable in her garden. They built their forever home in Bozeman where both lived and retired. In Bozeman, my mom worked as a secretary in the music department at Bozeman Public Schools. She very much loved the experience and the people she worked with as well as listening to the students practice every day. While she and my dad were together, they took up sailing, my dad's passion, and enjoyed many summers sailing around the Pacific and ports off the State of Washington up to Friday Harbor and the San Juan Islands into Canada. My mom travelled extensively after my dad's death taking trips to Africa, Egypt, Peru and Budapest, Hungary to see where her parents were born. She had so many beautiful pictures to share and keep as memories. You will always be a part of my memories. You are still the best Mom ever. Elizabeth Wheaton Wheaton
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.