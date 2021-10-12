Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Harley Westling- John Westling, 84, of Wilsall, passed away on Saturday, October 9 , 2021.A Funeral Service will be held on Fri., Oct. 15, 2:00 PM at the Wilsall Community Church. Viewing will be available on Thurs. at the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home from 2-6 PM. Burial will be at the Wilsall Cem. www.Franzen-Davis.com

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you