Westling, Harley John Oct 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harley Westling- John Westling, 84, of Wilsall, passed away on Saturday, October 9 , 2021.A Funeral Service will be held on Fri., Oct. 15, 2:00 PM at the Wilsall Community Church. Viewing will be available on Thurs. at the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home from 2-6 PM. Burial will be at the Wilsall Cem. www.Franzen-Davis.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Harley Westling John Westling Funeral Service Funeral Home Viewing Burial Harley John Recommended for you