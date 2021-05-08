Mark John Westerberg Mark John Westerberg, 58, of Bozeman passed away on May 2, 2021 doing what he so enjoyed, ATV riding with his friends. Born February 6, 1963, Mark had recently retired from his 35-year career as a letter carrier in Colorado and Montana. Mark enjoyed being outdoors including skiing, golfing, and riding motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family. He leaves behind wife, Sandra; sons, Craig (Holly) and Shane; grandsons, Seth and Brock; mother, Lona Tucker; father, John Westerberg; brothers, Bradley and Brian; mother-in-law, Donna Isaacs, and father-in-law, Dale Isaacs. He was preceded in death by son, Chad; and sisters, Debbie and Toni. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a favorite charity. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
