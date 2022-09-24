Karleen Wescott Karleen Jean Wescott of Bozeman, MT, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022. She was born in Bozeman to Fred Skoog and Helen Reichmuth Skoog on June 12, 1938. Karleen attended Longfellow Elementary School and graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1956. She attended Montana State College and graduated with a degree in Art Education. She went on to earn a Master's Degree from The University of Northern Colorado. After graduating from MSU, Karleen taught middle school art in Pomona, California and Golden, Colorado before raising her four children. She then worked for 36 years as an elementary Art Teacher for the Douglas County, Colorado School system. She was able to spread her passion for art to generations of school kids. She served as a role model for children for almost 60 years. Karleen was a talented artist in her own right, with a special interest in water color. Her works most often captured scenes from the American West. She traveled extensively in North America and Europe. She was particularly proud of connecting with long lost family in Norway. Upon her retirement she returned to the simple pleasures of her much loved Gallatin Valley. She had a wide circle of friends and greatly enjoyed hikes with the BWAG's. She tended to her garden, took care of the birds in her yard, and loved going on long drives in the country with her good friend, John Sveen. She continued to share her love for art as she mentored youth and was a substitute teacher in Bozeman schools including her alma mater Longfellow School. She is survived by her brother, Douglas Skoog; children, Krista (Patrick) Patterson, Michael Wescott, Jill (Daniel) Lea; grandchildren, Lance Patterson, Raven (Patterson) Brown, Faith Patterson, Michaella and Kenlee Wescott, Zackary Lea; and great-grandchild, Arlo Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Kenneth Skoog; and daughter, Julie Wescott. Memorials in Karleen's honor may be made to Thrive's CAP Mentor program. A celebration of life will be held on October 1st from 12:00-2:00. at the Beall Park Recreation Center. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
