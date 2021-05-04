Arlan Ralph Wentzel Arlan Ralph Wentzel of Bozeman, MT passed away on April 23, 2021 at the age of 86. Arlan was born on February 22, 1935 to Melvin and Marie (Lengel) Wentzel in Reading, PA. Arlan married Estelle Mason in 1954 and they had two children, Deborra and David. He moved his family to Bozeman in 1968. Arlan was a cabinetmaker by trade. He married Rosetta Hanson in 1977. Arlan loved the outdoors and always having his Jack Russell, Scooter, by his side. Arlan is survived by his wife Rosie; brother Michael (Carol) Wentzel and sister Melissa (Ed) Holland of PA; daughter Deborra (Ed) Henderson and son David Wentzel of CO; grandchildren Amanda Frazier, Justin (Brianna) Krebs, Marc (Heather) Henderson of CO and Colleen Henderson of Switzerland; and numerous great grandchildren. Arlan will be forever missed and loved. No services to be held at this time. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.