Autumn Breeze Welter 09/23/1980 - 02/11/2022 Live~Laugh~Love Autumn Breeze Welter, 41, passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2022 in Batesville, Arkansas. She was born on September 23, 1980 in San Diego, California to Marc Welter and Maryann Abraham. Autumn faced many challenges during her lifetime, but overcame many of those challenges through her creative spirit. She loved to draw, sing, dance and had recently taken up crocheting hats for family and friends in her spare time. Autumn had a deep love for her children and always reminded them to “live, laugh, and love”. She was passionate about the causes that were most important to her, one of them being her love for senior citizens and her work as a caregiver. Autumn will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and those whose lives she touched. She is survived by her three children Nathan, Madison, and Triston, her mother Mary Ann (Gary) Simonsen of Sierra Vista, AZ, father Marc Welter of Ventura, CA, her sister, and half siblings, Christopher, Angelique, and Tristin, as well as her nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In memory of Autumn, please donate to your local nursing home. Autumn Welter Breeze Welter
