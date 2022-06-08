Page Wellcome of Cardiff by the Sea, CA, formerly of Bozeman, MT, passed away peacefully at his home on May 26, 2022. He was 89 years old. Barrister, judge, and all- around renaissance man, Page could be found taking depositions in New York one week and hunting pheasants in rural Montana the next. He was just as comfortable in the courtroom as he was having a beer at a dive bar in Butte or Anaconda. He was an excellent litigator, a patron of the arts, and a world traveler. Page was born November 27, 1932, in Anaconda, MT, to George and Norma Wellcome. Page grew up primarily in Los Angeles, CA, but moved back to Anaconda for high school. After graduation, he joined the Army and served his country honorably. Upon his discharge, Page entered Stanford University where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. He later was admitted to the University of Montana School of Law and received his Juris Doctor degree in 1959. While attending law school in Missoula, Page met, courted, and married Mary Ken Patterson, of Butte, who was also attending UM. To this union, were born three sons, Jim, Bill, and John Wellcome. After law school, Page and Mary Ken lived briefly in Whitefish, MT and Helena, MT, before finally settling in the quaint town of Bozeman, MT in the early sixties. In Bozeman, Page quickly entered politics, and was elected Gallatin County Attorney in 1962. After serving in this capacity for four years, Page took a position with the Corrette Law Firm in Butte, MT where his youngest son John, was born. Page and Mary Ken enjoyed living in Mary Ken's hometown, while Page again dabbled in politics, forming Montana Lawyers for Nixon in 1967. Page was a firm supporter of Nixon and heavily involved in his presidential campaign. Later, for obvious reasons, Page received much ribbing from his friends for this stance. Page also corresponded with Nixon and later received an invitation to Nixon's inauguration. After a few years in Butte, Bozeman again beckoned and Page and Mary Ken moved back to Bozeman where Page formed a partnership with Hal Bollinger, toiling in a windowless office on Main Street surrounded by his beloved, well worn, law books. Page also took time from his busy practice to impart his knowledge of the law to college students, teaching a business law course at MSU for several semesters. As often happens in life, Page and Mary Ken went their separate ways in the early seventies. Later in the seventies, Page met and married Suzanne Sincell, who was younger and much more hip than Page. He followed her lead by entering his hippie phase, growing a beard, wearing bell bottoms, and becoming a dyed in the wool, liberal Democrat. Around this time, Page was appointed a US Magistrate, a position that he held for several years. Page formed his own law firm of Wellcome, Frost, and Bartlett in the eighties where Page was the "rain maker", bringing in several big cases and clients. After settling one of these cases, Page and Suzanne took a year off, and traveled around the world, traveling with just back packs and no set itinerary other that what exotic country or continent they would explore next. When Page and Suzanne returned from their travels, Bozeman, as it once existed, was no longer there and they ultimately moved to the Southern California Coast, settling in the town of Cardiff by the Sea. Page scaled back his law practice at this time, but found a new niche, advocating for, and representing, the physically handicapped. Page was preceded by his beloved wife of 38 years, Suzanne. He is survived by his sons Jim (Diane) Wellcome of Minneapolis, MN and their sons Burke and Duncan; Bill Wellcome of Bozeman, MT; and John Wellcome (Jody) of Lodge Grass, MT and their daughter and son, Annabelle and Cameron. Page is also survived by extended family, Dave and Chris Otto of Cardiff by the Sea, CA and their daughters Madison and Paige. Page loved each of them dearly and their care and support has been integral to his well- being, especially after Suzanne passed away. In addition, Page is survived by his half-brothers, Burke Hunter (Susan) of Nelson, New Zealand, and their son and daughter, Matthew and Phoebe; and Jim Hunter of Bozeman, MT. Page was cremated and there will be a small, private service later this summer at his favorite place on earth, Echo Lake, MT. Memorials in Pages name can be made to the Montana Ballet Company or any organization that advocates for the physically handicapped. Page Wellcome Wellcome