Ruth Mae Welch Ruth Mae Welch, 93, of Bozeman passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born February 1, 1927 in Bozeman to Edward J. and Eva (Higgins) Poetter. Ruth graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1944 and then from Montana State College in 1948, with a degree in textiles and fabrics. She moved to Denver and worked as a fashion coordinator for Denver Dry Goods. After a year, she returned to Montana and worked for several years as an extension agent on the Hi-Line, particularly Rocky Boy's Reservation. Soon, she decided to follow in her father's footsteps and attended pharmacy school at University of Montana in Missoula from 1959 to 1962. Upon graduation, she became Bozeman's first female pharmacist, working in various pharmacies including the Baxter Hotel and the Medical Arts Pharmacy. On June 15, 1968, Ruth married Glenn Welch at First Presbyterian Church. They were inseparable for over 52 years. Ruth and Glenn enjoyed traveling together. In 1979, they visited the Holy Land and the Vatican in Rome. She liked to camp, especially in Gallatin Canyon. Ruth retired in 1989 and that year, they followed the Montana cattle drive in their camper. Together, they attended antique shows across the country and shared an interest in local history. Ruth had a strong Christian faith and enjoyed serving as head of her church's prayer chain. At the time of her passing, she was the longest standing member at First Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Robert. Survivors include her husband, Glenn, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside Services will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 4 at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
