Janice E. Welch Janice Elaine (Droge) Welch, foremost a child of God and loyal servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, was born in 1957 to Hank and June (Balfour) Droge. Janice and her four siblings, Debbie (Randy Williams), Dave (Carrie) Droge, Rebecca Boenish, and Audrey (Rick Nelson) grew up on a dairy farm in Central Park, MT where she found her strong work ethic and enjoyed many adventures. She graduated from Belgrade High School where she met the love of her life, Danny Welch. They married in 1976 and raised three daughters, Brandy (Andy Shepardson), Coralee (Patrick Norris), and Jillian. She was a loving mom, wife, and grandma to Declan, Connor, and Lincoln Norris and Lexi Shepardson. Her devotion to the Lord was evident in how she and Dan raised their children, all of whom love and serve the Lord as adults. Janice was given the gift of hospitality and used it to serve others within the church and her home. Whether she was running her bookkeeping business, gardening, doing house projects, spending time with her four grandchildren or meeting the needs of her loved ones, she efficiently completed each task with exceptional results. Her calm, quiet strength provided support to her family and friends. The Lord brought Janice home to Him on June 11, 2020 after a valiant battle against cancer. She is loved and missed by many but has left a legacy of love for her family and an example of a humble servant of the Lord to all those who knew her. A Celebration of Janice's life will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, June 17, at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bozeman Health Cancer Center or Compassus Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
