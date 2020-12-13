Born Edith Marie Stickler September 21,1937 in Lander,WY to Ed and Pauline Stickler. She passed away November 26,2020. Graduated from Twin Falls High,Twin Falls,ID. She attended college in Topeka,KS. She married John Edward Welch Jr on June 23 1957. She had 4 children,Tracy,Spencer,Sandy and John. She worked at JC Pennys,First National Bank,the Physical Plant MSU and J&H Office. Edie loved the outdoors,skiing,running and bird watching. She was her kids biggest supporter in everything they did. She was an avid reader,Mysteries were her favorite. She was preceded in death by her parents,Ed and Pauline,her sister Opal,and her husband Ed. She is survived by her brother Chuck, sister Rita. Children Tracy(Chuck),Spencer(Traci),Sandy and John(Christina). Grandchildren Heather(Dan),Gretchen(Ben),Ian,James(Brittany),Molly(Kyle) and Emily.Great grandchildren Wyatt,Maisie,Natalie,Catie,Graham and Reid. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank Edie Welch Welch
