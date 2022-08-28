On Saturday, August 20, 2022, the world of golf lost one of its most influential legends. Thomas Daniel Weiskopf (Tom) was born to Thomas and Eva Shorb Weiskopf on November 9, 1942, in Massillon, OH and died at home in Big Sky, MT. A spark has gone out with his passing: one that brought joy and warmth, love and wit to all who had the good fortune to know him. Weiskopf began as a caddy at the age of 15 and went on to play golf for Ohio State University. Tom had an impressive tour record with 16 PGA wins. His proudest victory was the Open Championship at Troon Golf Club in 1973. During his career as a Golf Course Architect he created over 80 golf courses in 18 states and 10 countries. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2:00 P.M. at Highlands Church in Scottsdale, AZ. Access to full obituary and livestream of Tom's Service can be found at www.dokkennelson.com Should friends desire, memorials in Tom's name may be made to the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation - Weiskopf Fund, www.yellowstoneclubfoundation.org or to the Spanish Peaks Foundation - Weiskopf Fund, www.spanishpeaksfoundation.org Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Thomas Weiskopf Weiskopf
